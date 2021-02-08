Man arrested in Umatilla for stealing a vehicle and other outstanding warrants

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Richard Anthony Smith was arrested early Sunday Morning and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, False Information to Law Enforcement and multiple warrants.
At approximately 2:45am that morning, Sgt Swiger with Umatilla County Sheriff's Office was in the city of Weston handling an unrelated call when he noticed a suspicious white GMC Sonoma circling the area. After clearing from the call, Sgt Swiger located the vehicle parked at 304 Water in Weston and ran the plates.
Widner Electric had reported the vehicle stolen on February 5th. Sgt Swiger requested Tribal PD to respond to assist and they checked the area. Officers found Smith on the roof of the house.
Smith originally gave a false name to the officers and complained of chest pains. Medics were requested and while being checked out by medics, he was identified as Richard Anthony Smith. Smith was lodged at Umatilla County Jail on charges involving the stolen vehicle, false information and multiple outstanding warrants.