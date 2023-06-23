WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force arrested a 33-year-old man on a high-risk warrant on June 22.
According to Walla Walla Police the arrest warrant was issued by the Department of Corrections for the delivery of dangerous drugs. It was considered high-risk because of the criminal history of the suspect.
The Walla Walla Regional SWAT Team assisted in serving the warrant and the suspect is currently in custody.
According to Walla Walla Police the Regional Drug and Gang Task Force includes WWPD Officers, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Deputies, College Place PD Officers and members of the Department of Corrections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.