SUNNYSIDE, WA - A registered sex offender attempted to kidnap a baby from a woman he met online in Sunnyside on Friday.

According to police, 24 year-old Thomas Anthony Lanier met the woman on the dating app "Meet Me" last Friday, Nov. 15th. She invited him over to her apartment on South 11th Street that same night.

When he arrived, both her daughter and son were already sleeping. Throughout the night the pair was drinking and at one point she left the room.

It was then that Lanier picked up the baby and walked out. When the woman came back into the room, she noticed her baby was not there and went outside yelling for help.

She was able to hear the child cry and found them. Lanier gave her child back then took off before police arrived.

Police say he later went back to the apartment to pick up the stuff he had left behind. That was when police made the arrest. Lanier is a registered sex offender in Oregon.

He is being held at the Yakima County Jail on Second-Degree Kidnapping and Harassment. His bail is set at $15,000.