KENNEWICK, WA - A man carrying a knife outside of Ranch & Home in Kennewick was arrested early Wednesday morning after trying to buy a gun.
As soon as the store opened, a 28-year-old man ran inside carrying a knife trying to buy a firearm. The suspect was not allowed to buy firearms, because he has a Department of Corrections warrant. The employees felt threatened so they were able to get him outside the store and called the police.
Kennewick Police and the mental health professional arrived to Ranch & Home around 8:30 this morning. Police said he has been trying to purchase firearms and has been going to different stores to buy but has not been able to.
When police arrived, they tried to get the man to drop the knife, which he refused. Police then used a less-lethal baton which made him drop the knife. Then, they shot a flash band. The mental health professional stayed on the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital and booked into jail. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and brandishing a weapon. He is also charged as a felon attempting to purchase a firearm.