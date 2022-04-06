KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Benton County Prosecutor’s have charged 23-year-old Lawrence Isaiah Groce with first-degree murder following a murder from 2018.
Before 2:30 a.m. on October 26, 2018, 18-year-old Hunter Black was killed inside his home on South Yelm Street. The incident has been under investigation ever since. KPD found the incident to be a targeted home invasion.
Detectives were able to receive probable cause for Groce’s arrest.
Groce is in custody at the King County Jail for another case.
Washington State Patrol responded to I-5 near I-405 on the afternoon of April 2 after a 9-1-1 call reported shots fired between two cars.
Troopers found that a KIA Sorrento and a Jeep Compass had been in a collision with another vehicle. Two people inside the Sorrento fled, throwing out a backpack with two rifles and a handgun.
The Tukwila Police Department arrested the two suspects, one of which was identified as Groce. The backpack was found through a K-9 track.
The driver of the Compass had pulled over near the collision. After clearance for minor injuries at Harborview Medical Center, they were placed into custody too.
All three were booked into King County Jail.
WSP considers the incident a gang-related shooting. It is still investigating.
Still in King County Jail, Groce faces the added charge of first-degree murder from the Benton County Prosecutor’s. KPD says he will be transported back to Benton County.
