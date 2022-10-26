THURSTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The man suspected of duct taping his wife's wrists and ankles, stabbing her in the chest, and then burying her alive near Lacey has been formally charged.
An has now been charged in Thurston County Superior Court with:
Attempted premeditated murder in the 1st degree.
Kidnapping in the 1st degree, Commission of a felony/flight.
1st degree robbery with a deadly weapon.
Assault in the 2nd degree, with substantial bodily harm.
Harassment threaten to kill/with bodily injury.
An is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for November, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.