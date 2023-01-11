PASCO, Wash.-
The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6.
Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital.
According to probable cause documents filed in Franklin County Superior Court 56-year-old Joe Garza had a post-conviction no contact order with Gooldy.
Garza was arrested on October 19 for violating that order.
In the investigation of Gooldy's death Garza claimed he hadn't seen her since his arrest, however, he later admitted he was with her throughout the night and early morning hours of November 5 and 6.
According to court documents Garza claimed that Gooldy's injuries were self-inflicted and that he tried to wrap her in blankets and get her into his RV.
A witness says he helped Garza try and get Gooldy into the RV, but that they couldn't. He also reports that Gooldy was alive, was moaning and was wet.
Garza can be seen on video several times in the early morning hours of November 6 in the area where Gooldy was found. According to court documents Garza says he checked on Gooldy throughout the night and called 911 when she was cold to the touch and no longer responsive.
Court documents reveal that Gooldy was found inside a fenced and locked RV compound that had to be cut open by Garza and that she would not have been seen from the outside.
An autopsy was performed on Gooldy, but was unable to determine if her wounds were self-inflicted or not. None of her injuries were found to be life-threatening.
According to the Coroner's Office it is likely that Gooldy died from being left outside.
Garza has been charged with the violation of a protection order and 2nd degree murder.
His bail has been set at $1 million.
