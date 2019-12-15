Man charged for reckless burning of arborvitaes

KENNEWICK, Wash. - On Saturday, crews put out arborvitaes that caught on fire in Kennewick.

It happened around seven in the morning at the 700 block of West Vineyard Avenue.

Kennewick Police say the fire was right behind a business and underneath some power lines.

Police are charging 53-year-old David Whalen for reckless burning of the area.

Firefighters were able to put it out quickly before it spread any further.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police are still investigating Whalen for further charges.