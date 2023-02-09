PASCO, Wash.-
Juan Pablo Aguilar, 31, has been charged with attempted murder after firing 15 rounds in a shooting near 6th and Clark Street in Pasco on February 7.
According to probable cause documents for Aguilar's arrest filed in Franklin County Superior Court Aguilar fired 15 rounds, hitting a male victim twice.
Pasco Police responded to the shooting around 12:37 p.m. on February 7 when a caller reported to 911 that they had been shot.
Police arrived on scene and the victim was transported to Kadlec hospital for their injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition.
According to the probable cause documents police began canvassing the area in search of the suspect. Video surveillance of the alleyway behind 626 W. Bonneville and 624 W. Bonneville was obtained.
The video showed the victim pulling into the backyard of 626 W. Bonneville and begin unloading his car. The victim is then approached by Aguilar coming from 624 W. Bonneville.
The two men exchanged words and then puffs of smoke indicative of gun shots can be seen on the video. The victim then ran through the alley towards N. 6th St. and the suspect drove away in a silver truck.
According to the probable cause documents the resident of 624 W. Bonneville is the suspect's mother. She told police that she believed her son was involved in the shooting and that he was suffering from mental illness.
Police then got search warrants and found 3 9mm shell casing in the backyard of 624 W. Bonneville and 12 casings behind 626 W. Bonneville.
Aguilar later returned to the scene and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
According to court records Aguilar has now been charged with attempted 2nd degree murder with intent to cause death.
