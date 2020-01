YAKAMA RESERVATION - A man accused of driving his car over a teenage girl in a field on the Yakama Reservation has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Joshua Cole Sampson, 34, was charged in U.S. District Court for the June 2019 death of 17-year-old Petrona Mendez Ruiz.

Police say Sampson had been drinking when his SUV went off the road, going over Ruiz while she had been working in the field.

Ruiz's father says the family came from Guatemala in March to work.