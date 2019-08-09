YAKIMA, WA - The man accused of killing a teen on Easter morning was in court on Friday.
On Sunday, April 21, 2019 at about 2:10 a.m., detectives responded to a shooting that happened in the 1800 block of Sliger Road. One person was found dead and a second was at a hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.
Court documents say a group of five people were walking in the area and came across two people armed with handguns. The two asked the group what gang they belonged to, and the group denied being gang members. The armed suspects then demanded money before a scuffle started between one of the group and one of the two people, during which a firearm went off and two people were shot.
The injured person at Astria Regional Hospital was identified as 19-year-old Nathaniel Garcia. A blue Honda Civic - whom a witness living nearby said heard gunshots and saw someone run to a blue Honda Civic and remove something before running away - was registered in his name.
The other members of the group all provided statements that were consistent with each other, and gave similar descriptions of the suspects: both were Hispanic men in their mid to late teens, around 5'10". The suspect who started the scuffle was heavier than the other suspect - identified as Garcia. Both wore dark hoodies, dark pants and possibly hats.
The person who died was identified as 16-year-old David Martinez. An autopsy was conducted on April 22. It was determined that he was shot six times, and five bullets collected were consistent with what was found at the scene. His death was ruled a homicide.
Surveillance footage gathered from nearby Tires R Less shows the two suspects confront the group, as well as when the altercation begins between Martinez and the two suspects just off-camera and the group is seen running away. Martinez's body is then seen falling to the ground, where the unknown suspect shoots him again. Garcia can be seen hopping on one foot as though shot. As both suspects try to run away, Garcia falls down and is left by the unknown suspect.
Nathaniel Garcia is charged with first degree murder, first degree robbery, and second degree assault. His bail has been set at one million dollars and his next court date is August 23.