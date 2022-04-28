KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Ramon Alejandro Candido, 27, has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting of 25-year-old Ezekiel Sanchez, who was dropped off at the Kadlec ER on April 20.
Sanchez died with a gunshot wound in the hospital. Police say he was dropped off at the ER where the driver abandoned the vehicle and was picked up by a female.
Court documents say Candido was attempting to commit first degree assault, during which he caused Sanchez’s death.
Candido was arrested on April 25 and booked into the Benton County Jail. His formal hearing is scheduled for April 29 at 1:15 p.m.
