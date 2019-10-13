Man dead after car crash in Umatilla County Saturday

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - A 73-year-old man from Pasco is dead after a car crash in Umatilla county Saturday.

State troopers responded to a two-car crash near the intersection of US 395 and I-84. Investigators say a dodge pickup, driven by Lynn Dale Hiatt.

Hiatt was going west on I-84 when for unknown reasons he failed to make the turn onto US-395. He went across the southbound lanes of 395, hitting the left-hand side of a semi-trailer. Hiatt was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife and another passenger, both from Pasco, were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi-trailer did not get hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.