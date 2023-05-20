Man dead after early morning hit and run in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - One man is dead after being hit by a car early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, officers received a call about an unresponsive man at 4:02 a.m. from someone who knew the victim.
The man, identified as 32-year-old Terry Barnhart, was lying next to his bicycle on the sidewalk in the 2600 block of W 4th Ave.
Police believe Barnhart was hit by a car that did not stop. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to KPD, the person who called 911 told responders they would secure the bike and walked away from the scene before officers responded. While police believe the person did so in good faith, the mountain bike, which was recently spray-painted blue, is needed as evidence for the investigation.
The incident closed Fourth Ave for traffic from South Conway Place to South Green Place on either side of Highway 395.
Anyone with information about the incident or the location of Barnhart’s bicycle is asked to call 509-628-0333.
