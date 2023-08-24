KENNEWICK, Wash.-A man is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash in Kennewick on Thursday, August 23.
Kennewick Police responded to the crash at the intersection of W. 7th Ave. and S. Vancouver St. around 11:20 p.m.
According to the KPD the car was driving west on 7th Ave. and entered the intersection with Vancouver when it was hit by the motorcycle moving southbound on Vancouver St.
The motorcycle rider, a 40-year-old male, died from his injuries at the scene according to the KPD. The driver of the car was uninjured.
The KPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
