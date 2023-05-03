YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE. MAY 4. According to a press release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit the three YPD officers involved in the shooting of May 4 used "lethal force" when responding to the situation involving an individual with a shotgun on the 100 block of Union St.
Despite lifesaving efforts the individual was pronounced dead at the scene according to today's press release. None of the YPD Officers sustained injuries in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and the YVSIU will forward the case to the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office for review when the investigation is complete.
MAY 3, 10 a.m.
Three Yakima Police Officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting on the morning of May 3 that left one person dead according to the YPD.
YPD Officers responded to the 100 block of Union St. around 7 a.m. for reports of a man with a sawed-off shotgun.
According to the YPD three Officers arrived and confronted a 27-year-old Yakima man with the shotgun in the front yard of a home.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting and the names of the involved Officers are expected to be released in the next 48 hours.
MAY 3, 8 a.m.
Union St. in Yakima is currently closed between Chestnut and Walnut.
The road is closed due to a "patrol incident" according to Yakima Police and drivers should avoid the area for an extended period of time and use alternate routes.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
