GEORGE, Wash.- Grant County Sheriff's Office received reports of a car accident with pedestrian injury at the Pivot at the Gorge campground for the watershed music festival.
When the Sheriff's Office arrived it was discovered that an adult man driving a Toyota Tundra towing a wake surfing boat near the pivot and a 19-year-old man was running beside the boat trailer when he attempted to jump onto the boat.
The 19-year-old lost his footing and fell to the ground where the trailer ran over him.
AMR and CrowdRx responded to the incident and transported the victim to Central Washington Hospital by Airlift.
According to GCSO, The 19-year-old died in the hospital due to injuries sustained in the accident.
The incident is currently being investigated by Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit.
