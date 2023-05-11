WAPATO, Wash.- UPDATE. MAY 11. The name of the man who died in a shooting in Wapato on May 5 has been released and two of the three suspects in the case have been charged.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Charlie Jimenez,35, of Wapato was killed in the shooting.
Two suspects in the shooting have been charged with second degree murder according to the YCSO and a third suspect was released pending further evidence.
MAY 9.
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Wapato Police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of S. Wasco Ave on the night of May 5.
YCSO Deputies determined the make and model of the suspected vehicle involved in the shooting after speaking to a witness and watching surveillance video.
Toppenish Police spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it a short time later. The vehicle crashed while being pursued and the three people inside were detained. Evidence was found inside and outside of the car according to a YCSO press release.
During its investigation of the shooting the YCSO found out that the gunshot victim died and the Yakima County Prosecutor then authorized the booking of the suspects on suspicion of 2nd degree murder according to today's press release.
An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for later this week. The YCSO's investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Mcllrath at 509-574-2562.
