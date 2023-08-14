BURBANK, Wash.- One man is dead after an all-night standoff at a home in Burbank.
Pasco Police spotted the car of a suspect wanted for multiple felonies outside the home and multiple PPD units responded to the scene around 10:43 p.m. on August 13 to arrest a 65-year-old male suspect.
The suspect shot at Pasco Police and barricaded himself in the house according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO). Pasco SWAT and Walla Walla Regional SWAT then responded to the house and tried to get the suspect to come out throughout the night.
Just before 5:30 a.m. on August 14, a drone was flown into the home and the suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to the WWCSO no shots were fired by law enforcement during the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.