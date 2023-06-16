BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- One man was found dead inside a home after reports of an assault and a standoff on June 15 in the Benton City/Prosser area.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the District Line Rd area on the Old Inland Empire Highway around 6 p.m. for reports of an assault between adult siblings.
According to the BCSO a male suspect allegedly pointed a gun at his sister, threatened to kill her and wouldn't let her leave the home.
The SWAT team was activated and the home was contained. Law enforcement tried to contact the suspect by phone and loudspeaker but could not.
When a drone was flown through the home the male suspect was found dead inside according to the BCSO.
