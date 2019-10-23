UNION GAP, WA - A man is dead after a shooting in Union Gap Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, October 23rd just after 3 a.m., Union Gap Police officers responded to a disturbance call in the 200 block of Whitman Avenue. They found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso area.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Union Gap Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.