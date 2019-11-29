YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - A man is dead and an infant is hurt after a single-car crash in Yakima County.

Deputies say it happened just before midnight on Thursday, in the 2400 block of Grandview Pavement Road. They say the car was traveling at a high speed when it left the road, crashed into multiple fence posts and rolled several times.

The driver, 19-year-old Enrique Arreola, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The infant was strapped in a child seat and was not badly hurt.

Deputies think speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.