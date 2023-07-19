WAPATO, Wash.- A man is dead after being hit by a car on the 2300 block of W. Wapato road on July 18.
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the report of a car versus pedestrian crash around 11:15 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car remained at the scene and was interviewed by Deputies. According to the YCSO multiple witnesses also reported that the pedestrian was in the road before being hit.
The YCSO investigation into the cause of the crash and the identity of the pedestrian is ongoing. Anyone with any information that would help in identifying the male pedestrian is asked to contact the YCSO at 509-574-2500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.