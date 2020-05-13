YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police officers responded to a report of shots fired along a section of Gordon Road. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle stopped near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Gordon Road whose driver appeared to have been shot in the head.

Officers provided first aid to the driver, 39-year-old Danny Branscomb, until medical personnel arrived on scene. Branscomb was taken by ambulance to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, where he died later in the evening.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” said Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely. “We believe the victim may have been targeted because of his known gang affiliation.”

Officers had received reports of another vehicle in the area that may have been involved in the incident. Officers were not able to locate the vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested yet. Yakima police detectives continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the YPD at (509) 575-6200 or by calling 9-1-1. Tips can be also be reported to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-248-9980, on the organization’s website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org, or through the “P3 Tips” app at http://p3intel.com/mobileapp.htm that can be downloaded for free.