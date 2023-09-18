KENNEWICK, Wash.-Kennewick Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a drive-by shooting on the night of September 17 that left one man dead.
KPD Officers responded to the 600 block of N. Tweedt St. after receiving multiple reports of a shooting around 10:42 p.m.
According to the KPD Officers found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the scene. Paramedics with the Kennewick Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the man died of his injuries.
The KPD's preliminary investigation suggests that the suspects in the shooting are gang-involved, however, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.