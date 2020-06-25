KENNEWICK, WA- A 52-year-old man died after he fell off his raft causing him to drown at Two Rivers Park in Finley Thursday evening.
Kennewick Police said the man was surrounded by people who helped pull him to the shore after he fell into the water and started to drown.
Medics arrived just before 5 p.m. to treat the man.
The two men who helped the 52-year-old did suffer from heat exhaustion as they performed CPR. One man was transported to a local hospital treatment.
The 52-year-old's identity has not been released at this time.