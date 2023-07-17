YAKIMA, Wash.- A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Yakima on July 17.
Yakima Police were notified of a patient at MultiCare Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m.
According to the YPD the 32-year-old victim was shot in the neck area while sitting in a car at the intersection of 18th St. and E. Nob Hill Blvd and was then driven to the hospital by private car where he later died from his injuries.
No suspect has been identified at this time and YPD Detectives are investigating. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Jeff Ealy by phone at 509-576-6752 or email at jeff.ealy@yakimawa.gov.
