SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A Spokane man is dead after a crash last night near Kellogg, Idaho.

Washington State Patrol says the 31-year-old was driving west on State Route 206 when he lost control of his car. Troopers say he veered off the road and hit multiple trees before rolling into a creek.

They say speeding caused the crash.

The man has not yet been identified. He died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.