Man drives with three tires and arrested for suspcion of DUI
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - Franklin County deputies arrested an individual for suspicion of DUI after he allegedly drove through a fence.
 
This happened in the area of Dent and Pelican road. After Ismael Rojas  Barcott allegedly ran into the fence he was stopped by a Franklin County deputy on Broadmoor Blvd. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Barcott was driving with one tire completely gone with the just the rim remaining.  Barcott was booked into the Franklin County jail for suspicion of DUI.

