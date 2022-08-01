WENATCHEE RIVER, Wash. — A 60-year-old man from Walla Walla died on July 30 after drowning in the Wenatchee River, according to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett. He had been floating the river with a group of family and friends, nearing an area of rapids called “Rock and Roll,” near Dryden.
The man’s tube flipped and he struggled to get to shore, but then another set of rapids hit the group. They were separated, until eventually one person found him floating facedown. He was taken to EMS on the other shore with the help of a nearby commercial ramp, according to Sheriff Burnett.
EMS performed CPR for around an hour before declaring the 60-year-old dead.
Burnett said the group was not wearing life jackets and weren’t familiar with the water in the area, which was flowing higher than normal.
“Recreationalist[s] should be aware that the waters are colder and more swift than usual,” said Burnett. “Please remember to wear a life jacket, scout the entire section of river you plan to float for hazards, and know where to take out.”
