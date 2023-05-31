MOXEE, Wash. -- The Moxee Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Mattawa man after he was found propositioning two girls in Moxee.
According to a press release from MPD, officers responded to a convenience store on May 23 at around 4:30 p.m., where an older man propositioned two girls under 16 years.
MPD said the man was gone when officers arrived, but they later identified him as a 40-year-old man from Mattawa.
During the investigation, officers found that the suspect was out on bail for a previous rape charge.
Officers located the man with the help of the Grant County Sheriff's Office. They booked him into the Yakima County Jail, and his bail was set at $100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.