Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape. The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in a Los Angeles court. It was the second trial for the 47-year-old actor, after a jury deadlocked in his first. Masterson has been charged with raping three women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors have argued that he drugged the women so he could assault them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades. Defense attorneys have argued that Masterson had consensual sex with the women, and have attempted to discredit their stories.