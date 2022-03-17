KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick Police Department has reported the arrest of 31-year-old Digoberto Galvez following multiple crimes that took place this morning. Galvez is being charged with attempting to elude officers, third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run, dangerous weapons violation, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief and two counts of third-degree assault.
Just before 8 a.m., KPD responded to a possible fight around East 1st Avenue and S Gum Street. While headed to the scene, officers were told those involved had left in two vehicles, a white SUV and a dark-colored SUV, heading south on SR 397.
One officer saw cars matching the descriptions around East 3rd Avenue and S Nutmeg Street, noting they turned and headed south on S Oak Street. When the officer tried to stop the cars, the driver of the dark SUV sped up and swerved around the white SUV. Police reports say this nearly caused an accident, and the officer then stopped their pursuit around East 7th Avenue toward Finley.
Not long after, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of reckless drivers with descriptions matching KPD’s. Shortly after, reports were made of a collision between those vehicles on the E Bowles Road and SR 397 intersection. KPD responded to the collision due to its connection to the crimes in Kennewick.
The occupants reportedly walked away headed east. Reports were made of someone running through private property and attempting to hide, whose description matched the driver of the dark SUV. He then reportedly stole a silver Buick and fled.
Officers were dispatched to another physical altercation around 10:35 a.m. While attempting to flee the scene of another collision at S Cascade Street and S Highland Drive, several citizens tried to detain the suspect. Police report he had a large knife on him at the time. Two vehicles were involved in the collision, along with the silver Buick, parked nearby without damage. One of the damaged vehicles was identified by dispatch as the white Subaru stolen earlier from S Olympia Street.
The owner of the Subaru was on scene, having followed the suspect from their residence. While home, they reported hearing their car door open and going to see the suspect, Galvez, in the driver’s seat. Leaving a Buick running in the driveway, Galvez then reportedly left the area. The Subaru owner then followed the suspect in the Buick that was left behind, until witnessing the collision. The owner of the Buick was able to respond and recover their car.
Galvez was arrested and transported to Trios, in order to receive medical clearance for booking. While on the way, he moved his handcuffs to the front, laid down in the backseat and tried to kick out the rear passenger side door. The window was broken out, the door off the frame and the front passenger door could no longer open.
More officers were called to restrain Galvez’s legs after de-escalation tactics failed. He attempted to hit officers in the process. They then continued the route to Trios.
Around S Union Street and West 27th Avenue, the officer driving reported seeing Galvez sit up again and realized he removed his leg restraint. Again, he moved his handcuffs to the front, laid down and tried to kick out the car door. They stopped again, requesting more officers. Galvez was put in a wrap restraint. He is reported to have spit on an officer at this time.
Galvez was then successfully transported to Trios awaiting booking.
During the transport, Cascade Elementary School underwent a short lockdown. Shortly after, Chinook Middle School did as well.
