PASCO, WA - Detectives are investigating after someone found a body in a shed on Monday afternoon on S. Myrtle Street near B Street.

Pasco Police say a man working at a nearby truck yard went for a walk and spotted a hand inside the shed. He initially thought it might have been a mannequin and went and got a friend, but together they discovered that it was indeed a body.

Pasco Police say the body is confirmed to be male and looks like it could have been there for up to a month. There are currently no signs of trauma, but police are currently treating the investigation as a homicide at this time.

The home on the same property as the shed has not been occupied for some time. Police say the deceased may have used the shed as a temporary shelter.