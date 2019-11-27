YAKIMA, WA - A man will be charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits after firing his gun while officers arrested his grandson for robbery and assault charges.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th, Yakima Police Department Gang Enforcement Unit members went to a home in the 300 block of South 7th Street to take a juvenile into custody who was wanted on robbery and assault charges.

Officers were taking the juvenile into custody near the front of the house when a man exited the back door of the home. The man - later identified as the juvenile's grandfather, 65-year-old Moises Contreras - fired two shots in the general direction of YPD officers who were positioned behind the home to establish a perimeter. Contreras did not know the officers were there, and no one was hit by the shots.

Contreras surrendered to police in front of the house and told officers he thought there was someone prowling the alley behind his house and that is why he fired his gun.

Contreras was released at the scene and will be charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm within city limits.