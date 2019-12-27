SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of killing a woman in Hillyard has been ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Joshua Forrester was in court in on Friday Morning. He's been charged with first degree murder.

The judge told Forrester he is not allowed contact with the victims' family and his child if he posts bond.

Around 5:30 Thursday morning Spokane Patrol Officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment on the 2900 block of East Diamond. Within minutes after the call, officers say they found Forrester covered in blood walking down the street at Queen and Haven.

Once officers got to the apartment, they found the body of a woman, and an infant who was alive and unharmed.

Family has identified the woman killed as Alliana (Alicia) Johnson. Johnson's mother created a fundraiser for her daughter's funeral expenses, which you can view HERE.