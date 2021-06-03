Man found dead and woman transported to hospital after crash on I-84 near Pendleton

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - A crash on Interstate 84 between Hermiston and Pendleton resulted in one man dead and a woman transported to the hospital.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 around 3:30 P.M., Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel went to a vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 206 between Hermiston and Pendleton.

Preliminary investigation indicates a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a travel trailer, operated by Kurt Hitchen of Pendleton, was traveling eastbound when the trailer began to sway causing both vehicles to roll.  

Hitchen sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Passenger Melissa Hagen of Pendleton was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Pendleton.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the, Pendleton Fire Department, Echo Fire Department, and ODOT.

Tags