KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, a man was found dead floating on the Columbia River near the Columbia Park East Boat Launch on Saturday.

Pedestrian hit by car in Richland RICHLAND, Wash.- A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Gage Boulevard on the afternoon of August 2.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and KPD responded to a call around 11:42 a.m. reporting a man floating in the river.

The man was identified as Joaquin Gutierrez-Velasquez, 46.

KPD says his death does not appear to be suspicious and that it is still an active investigation.