PASCO,WA- A man was found unresponsive Monday evening after a passerby noticed he was not moving in his car outside the Pasco Vision Clinic on West Court Street.
Pasco Police say the call came in around 6:15 Monday evening. Paramedics arrived to the scene trying to revive him, but were unsuccessful.
Pasco Police Officer Rigo Pruneda said the man was in a black Cadillac and does not think he was related to a crime.
Police are ruling the man's death was by natural causes.
This is a developing story.