PASCO,WA- A man was found unresponsive Monday evening after a passerby noticed he was not moving in his car outside the Pasco Vision Clinic on West Court Street. 

Pasco Police say the call came in around 6:15 Monday evening. Paramedics arrived to the scene trying to revive him, but were unsuccessful. 

Pasco Police Officer Rigo Pruneda said the man was in a black Cadillac and does not think he was related to a crime. 

Police are ruling the man's death was by natural causes. 

This is a developing story. 

