BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-The wrong-way driver in a March 2021 crash has been found guilty of vehicular homicide. Jesus Avalos Chavez has a 0.18 blood alcohol content when he went into oncoming traffic on State Route 14 and killed Manuel Guajardo Jr.
A Benton County jury found Chavez guilty after a six-day trial including a testimony from an eyewitness who stopped at the collision. The verdict was unanimous after the reports from Washington State Patrol's Detective Ryan Sauve and Sergeant Torson Iverson.
According to a press release from the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney, Eric Eisinger, Chavez is in custody at the Benton County Jail, with a sentencing date to be set later.
