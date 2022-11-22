YAKIMA, Wash.-
38-year-old Justin Ortega has been found guilty of child rape in Yakima County Superior Court.
Ortega was arrested in October, 2019 for the assault and rapes of two girls in Yakima.
According to Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic, Ortega was found guilty after a four day court trial and is now in custody awaiting his sentencing hearing scheduled for January, 26, 2023.
Ortega was found guilty of:
5 counts of 1st degree rape of a child.
2 counts of 1st degree child molestation.
1 count of 3rd degree assault of a child.
