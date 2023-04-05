SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- UPDATE. APRIL 6.- An autopsy has confirmed the identity of the male found dead near an irrigation canal in Sunnyside on April 4.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office the dead man was Ernesto A. Monzon-Chaidez,28, of Sunnyside.
Monzon-Chaidez was found with a gunshot wound near an irrigation canal on the 100 block of Williamson Road in Sunnyside. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact Detective Garcia at 509-574-2566.
APRIL 5, 2023.
The body of a 28-year-old Hispanic man was found on the 100 block of Williamson Road near Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight says next-of-kin have been notified and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.