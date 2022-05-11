YAKIMA, Wash. —
Chief Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced 42-year-old Kentey Ramone Fielder, from Atlanta, Georgia, to 40 months in prison for a fraudulent scheme against the United States Army’s Yakima Training Center.
According to court documents, Fielder entered a janitorial contract with the training center through his company, Clean Contracting Services in 2015. However, in 2014, Fielder and Clean Contracting Services were disqualified from federal contracts.
Fielder then contacted Yakima Specialties, a non-profit that provides disabled individuals with jobs cleaning federal facilities. He pretended to be a government official, saying Yakima Specialties had been awarded a contract with the training center. He sent Yakima Specialties a fake contract with a real government official’s name, according to court documents.
Yakima Specialties then provided the work outlined in the fake contract. It could not receive any payment after the fact. Instead, Fielder billed the work under Clean Contracting Services and was paid.
He was indicted in July 2020 and released from custody while waiting for trial. Fielder was caught perpetrating another scheme in Georgia on his pretrial release and was detained in May 2021. It was found that he had committed similar schemes across the country.
Fielder pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in December 2021.
“Mr. Fielder’s fraud was as brazen as it was widespread, involving dozens of government contracts around the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “Through our investigation and prosecution here in the Eastern District of Washington, we were able to hold Mr. Fielder accountable and to protect the public from his fraud, which not only stole from public funds, but harmed non-profit entities such as Yakima Specialties, which exists to employ individuals with disabilities and to perform vital services for the public. Fraud devastates our community’s critical resources.”
Fielder will also have to pay over $14,000 in restitution and will undergo three years of supervised release following prison time.
