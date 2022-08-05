Man from Lyle dies in head-on crash

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 24-year-old man is dead after a car versus truck collision on State Route 97 shortly after 7 a.m. on August 5.
Damien Cloud, 24-year-old from Lyle, was driving south on SR 97 around milepost 40, about 20 miles from Toppenish. A 25-year-old female from Lyle, Delores Spino, was in the car with him, according to the report from Washington State Patrol.
At the same time, 31-year-old Brandon Maker from Claremore, Oklahoma, was headed north near milepost 40. WSP reports Cloud's car then hit Maker's freight truck head-on in the northbound lane.
Maker called in the collision, but Cloud was declared dead by the time first responders arrived. Tribal police notified his family. Spino was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries and Maker was uninjured, according to WSP.
Cloud was not wearing his seatbelt, but the other two people involved had been. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the presence of drugs or alcohol is not known at this time.
