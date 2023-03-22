YAKIMA, Wash.-
David Gonzales pleaded guilty to a gun charge on March 22 stemming from the 2017 shooting death of Sofia Ramirez in Yakima.
Ramirez was found dead in a parked car on 3rd St and Arlington Ave in May of 2017. Her death was originally thought to be from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In November 2018 the case was reopened based on evidence and witness accounts that led investigators to believe Ramirez accidentally shot herself, but was then put in a car and driven to where she was found.
According to Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in Yakima County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison.
