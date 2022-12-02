PASCO, Wash.-
Raul Maldonado Pimentel was sentenced in Franklin County Superior Court on December 2 to 30 years in prison for child molestation.
Pimentel was on trial for ongoing criminal sexual acts against a minor from 2011 to 2015.
A mistrial was declared in Pimentel's case in April of this year.
On October 6, a retrial jury returned guilty verdicts on 5 of the 6 counts brought against Pimentel.
According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, Pimentel was convicted on 2 counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion and 3 counts of 1st degree child molestation.
The jury found that Pimentel abused his position of trust to commit the crimes and that the incidents were an ongoing pattern of sexual abuse against the same victim who was under age 18.
The Prosecutor's Office says that aggravating circumstances allowed the state to ask for a sentence outside the standard range. The state recommended 360 months (30) years to life in prison.
Pimentel was sentenced to 30 years to life and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and will be under a 50 year protection order with the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.