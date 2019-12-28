Man hit by car while walking on State Route 12

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -A man is hurt after a driver hit him while walking along a road Friday night.

It happened near Clinton Street in Walla Walla.

Washington State Patrol says 43-year-old Luis Moraleslara was driving eastbound on State Route 12 when he hit 48-year-old Jackie Franks.

Troopers say Franks was walking in the middle of the road.

When responders arrived to the scene, he was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital.

His condition isn't known at this time.

Troopers say drugs and alcohol were involved, but Moraleslara will not be charged.