GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- A man is dead after being hit by a car south of Moses Lake on June 1.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to the crash on SR 17 near milepost 42 shortly after 10:50 p.m.
According to the WSP a pedestrian was standing on the northbound shoulder of SR 17 and then entered the roadway and was hit by a car driven by a 53-year-old Moses Lake man.
The pedestrian, an 80-year-old Warden man, died at the scene from his injuries. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.
