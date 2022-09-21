MISSION, Ore. — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on September 18 has been identified as 39-year-old Jeremiah James Johnson, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR).
More information regarding the shooting was released by the CTUIR Communications Director Kaeleen McGuire, who says the incident is still being investigated. Investigation of the shooting is being led by the FBI, with assistance from the Oregon State Crime Lab.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance on the reservation, around the Milepost 18 area of Bingham Road, just after 10:30 a.m. that Sunday, according to McGuire. An officer with the Pendleton Police Department also responded. When the officers got there, Johnson was armed, according to the press release. A confrontation followed, when officers shot Johnson, who died. McGuire reports both of the involved officers are now on administrative leave.
“The CTUIR Board of Trustees (BOT) understands this is a very unfortunate and tragic event, and they share their deepest condolences to the entire tribal community,” said McGuire in the release. “Because the investigation is ongoing, details are limited. CTUIR is working diligently with law enforcement agencies to provide information as it becomes available.”
Grief counseling and support services are available at the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center. Call 541-966-9830.
