Man impersonating cop pulls over van full of detectives, police say

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. - If you're going to be a fake cop, the one vehicle you don't want to pull over is a van full of real members of law enforcement.

But that's exactly what police said happened on Long Island, The Associated Press reported.

Police in Nassau County, New York, said Valiery Portlock turned on his horn and flashed emergency lights on Friday when he tried to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island.

The problem was, the van was carrying detectives from Nassau County Police Department's electronics squad, the AP reported.

The real police identified themselves and approached Portlock's car and he sped away.

Eventually, highway patrol officers caught up with Portlock and arrested him, the AP reported.

He is facing charges that include criminal impersonation and reckless endangerment, according to the AP.