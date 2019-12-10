PASCO, WA - A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pasco.

Pasco Police say the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of W. Ruby. Luckily, no one else was injured. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene. Police say that although the suspect is still at large, there is no threat to the public.

Police also say the cause of the shooting is unknown at this time and does not appear to be gang-related.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the non-emergency number (509) 628-0333.